Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Medtronic worth $385,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,823,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,717. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.