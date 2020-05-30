Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 45,053 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Procter & Gamble worth $428,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.92. 7,680,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,472,989. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

