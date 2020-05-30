Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of PepsiCo worth $311,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in PepsiCo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,048,000 after buying an additional 64,960 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.55. 13,317,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,615. The firm has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.