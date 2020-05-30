Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,698 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of NextEra Energy worth $307,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.56. 3,729,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.