Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,927,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.11. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.46.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.