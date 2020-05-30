Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,805. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

