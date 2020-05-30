Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.16.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.