Spark Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,041,000 after buying an additional 69,171 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 380,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,768,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 27.2% in the first quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.35. 7,023,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,341. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.