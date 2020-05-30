Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 137,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. 8,388,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,544. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

