UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group worth $395,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,878,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,595. The firm has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $309.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

