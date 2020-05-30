Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,743,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,888,922. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.