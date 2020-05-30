Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $503,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 75.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.83. 24,284,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,860,301. The firm has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

