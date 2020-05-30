Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,259,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,333 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,254,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,217,244. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

