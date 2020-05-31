$135.83 Million in Sales Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post $135.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.01 million to $136.30 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $134.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $540.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.87 million to $543.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $521.59 million, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $565.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXGN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

NXGN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.32. 760,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,261. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $678.03 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 144,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 39,172 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,812,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

