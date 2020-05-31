1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FIF opened at $11.03 on Friday. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

In other news, insider James Murchie acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $72,215.00.

About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

