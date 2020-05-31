1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

FIV stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

