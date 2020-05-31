$413.92 Million in Sales Expected for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report $413.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $396.10 million. Saia reported sales of $464.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

SAIA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.08. Saia has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $113.92.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Saia by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $3,635,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

