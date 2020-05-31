$920,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce $920,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $1.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $8.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $17.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.01 million, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $27.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 103.99% and a negative net margin of 959.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cue Biopharma from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $27.68. 576,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,947. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $786.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 27,976.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.