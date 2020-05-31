ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 361.67 and a beta of 1.87. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $219,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773,977 shares of company stock worth $14,412,844 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

