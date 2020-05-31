ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $374,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

ANIP stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 177,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $376.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.05 and a beta of 1.55.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

