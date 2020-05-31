Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.91). On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

