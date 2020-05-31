Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

ASB stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $14.01. 1,157,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,188. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $252,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

