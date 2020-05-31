Avangrid Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

AGR opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

