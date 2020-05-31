Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $19.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZRE traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,494. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 444,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,259,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,195,000 after buying an additional 717,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.