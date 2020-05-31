Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $19.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.
AZRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.
Shares of NYSE AZRE traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,494. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
