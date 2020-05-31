Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $408.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,987,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 903,693 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 535,330 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 915,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 728,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

