BidaskClub Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ExlService from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,075. ExlService has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 575,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,984,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,138,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.