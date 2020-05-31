Binance Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $310.31 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.67 billion and $310.31 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $17.14 or 0.00180837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.80 or 0.02044770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00120085 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 179,883,949 coins and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.