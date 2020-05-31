Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $159.82 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $9.13 or 0.00096286 BTC on major exchanges including Koineks, Kucoin, HitBTC and OKEx. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $159.82 million and $36.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00547350 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00066551 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000705 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, BitFlip, TDAX, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Crex24, SouthXchange, Exrates, Exmo, Koineks, OKEx, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Binance, Zebpay, Gate.io, YoBit, BitBay, CEX.IO, Graviex, BitMarket, Bleutrade, Bitinka, Bittrex, C2CX, HitBTC, Bitlish, Ovis, Negocie Coins, Coinnest, Instant Bitex, DSX, Braziliex, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, QuadrigaCX, Bitsane, Bithumb, Vebitcoin and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

