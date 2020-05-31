Brokerages Set Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT at $33.50

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $14.24. 365,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,231. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.14.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 5,816.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.