Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on BURBY shares. HSBC raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of BURBY stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. Burberry Group has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

