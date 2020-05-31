Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$57.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$55.50 price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.60 to C$57.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

CAR.UN traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 704,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$36.40 and a 1 year high of C$61.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.