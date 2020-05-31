Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $37.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.85.
CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Capri by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
