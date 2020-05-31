Cardano Trading Up 44.3% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Binance, ABCC and Bitbns. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $869.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005835 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002294 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.01581078 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, ABCC, Exmo, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Binance, Bitbns, ZB.COM, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Bittrex, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Upbit, Indodax, Coinbe, Cryptohub, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

