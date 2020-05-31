Ccore Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 73.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $9,227.36 and $8.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

