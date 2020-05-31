Cfra Trims HP (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price to $17.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective reduced by Cfra from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,035,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in HP by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HP by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,692,710 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after buying an additional 637,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

