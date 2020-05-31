Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.83 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $40,540.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390 shares in the company, valued at $47,675.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

