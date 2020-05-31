CoinUs Reaches Market Cap of $548,791.30 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $548,791.30 and $339.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 126.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004097 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000496 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

