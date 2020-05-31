Commercial Vehicle Group’s (CVGI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.88.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock remained flat at $$2.53 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 304,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

