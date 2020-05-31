Contentos (COS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.28 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Contentos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.31 or 0.04835584 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002215 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,049,534 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

