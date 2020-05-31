Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $22.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.82.

MOMO traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.40. 6,502,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. Momo has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momo will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth $166,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth $902,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Momo by 123.0% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 45,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

