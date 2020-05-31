Datawallet 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,322.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex and Exmo. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $326,074.44 and $10,322.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.80 or 0.02044770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00180837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023733 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

