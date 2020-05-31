Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives $66.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

DLB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 502,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,204. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

