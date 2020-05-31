DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DouYu International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in DouYu International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in DouYu International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 1,985,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,182. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.87. DouYu International had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DouYu International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

