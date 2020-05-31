Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $86.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 526,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,890. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

