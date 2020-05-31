Elysium (ELS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00482122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000442 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002753 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

