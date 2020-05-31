Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.52 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $814.71 million and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $7.00 or 0.00073909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Kraken, HitBTC and LBank. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.02 or 0.02448144 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Korbit, Poloniex, Bithumb, Coinut, Bitsane, BTC Trade UA, EXX, Binance, BTC Markets, Stocks.Exchange, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, HBUS, Cryptomate, C-CEX, Ovis, C2CX, Kraken, Coinone, Coinroom, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, CoinTiger, Gatehub, YoBit, CoinExchange, HitBTC, QBTC, BigONE, ABCC, Bibox, Bitbns, CoinBene, Gate.io, Huobi, ZB.COM, CoinEx, CoinEgg, Liquid, ChaoEX, Koineks, Crex24, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Instant Bitex, BitForex, BCEX, OKCoin International, Kucoin, Coinnest, Indodax, Exmo, Upbit, Cryptopia, LBank, Bitfinex, RightBTC, BtcTrade.im, FCoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

