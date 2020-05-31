Fetch.ai Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, KuCoin, Dcoin and Korbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,334,794 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi, MXC, Dcoin, IDEX, Coinall, WazirX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bitbns, BitAsset, Hotbit, Coinsuper, BitMax, Bitrabbit, Binance, Korbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

