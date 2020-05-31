First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity alerts:

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.