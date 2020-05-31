First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FMY opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

