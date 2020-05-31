First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

In other news, insider Scott T. Fleming acquired 7,500 shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $115,875.00.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

